Ukraine has agreed to cooperate with the Norwegian company Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, which manufactures NASAMS air defense missile systems. The Brave1 defense technology cluster has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the company, which provides for the testing of its new developments in Ukraine.

As noted by Brave1, the goal of this new collaboration is a long-term, mutually beneficial partnership that will combine decades of global industrial experience with the speed and flexibility of Ukrainian manufacturers working in direct contact with the front lines.

Kongsberg is a Norwegian technology company specializing in defense, aerospace, and maritime systems. One of its best-known products is the NASAMS air defense system, which has been protecting Ukrainian airspace from missiles and drones since 2022. The company manufactures these systems in collaboration with the American firm Raytheon.

The memorandum was signed in Kyiv by Brave1 Chief Operating Officer Iryna Zabolotna and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace Ukraine executives Aslak Sverdrup and Vitaliy Demchuk.

The partnership with Kongsberg will focus on the following areas:

Exploring Kongsberg’s innovative defense tech solutions relevant to Ukraine’s current defense needs.

Testing these solutions as part of Brave1’s “Test in Ukraine” program.

Matchmaking between Kongsberg and Ukrainian defense tech companies to integrate Ukrainian technologies and components.

Identifying potential areas for joint research and development.

"The future of European defense will be built through closer collaboration between global industrial capabilities and the innovations emerging in Ukraine. Kongsberg’s participation in Brave Prime is another step toward building long-term industrial partnerships with the world’s leading defense companies,” said Iryna Zabolotna, COO of Brave1.

This was reported with reference to the Brave1 press service.

As a reminder, missiles for NASAMS will be manufactured in Ukraine: Norway’s Kongsberg is establishing a joint venture.

The U.S. will transfer missiles for the F-16 and NASAMS to Ukraine.

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