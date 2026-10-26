In Serbia, the opposition Student List received 52.54% of the vote, according to preliminary results of the snap parliamentary elections. The coalition of former President Aleksandar Vučić received 39.29%. Vučić acknowledged the Student List's victory, Balkan Insight reports.

European Union reaction

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen congratulated the Student List and said that the EU was ready to support Serbia's European integration. She mentioned reforms in the areas of the rule of law, media freedom, fighting corruption, and strengthening democratic institutions.

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos called the elections a turning point after nearly two years of student protests for democracy, the rule of law, and political accountability. These protests began in 2024 after the disaster at the railway station in Novi Sad. According to Kos, a new stage may begin for Serbia, while the door to the EU remains open.

Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset welcomed Vučić's recognition of the voting results and his commitment to a peaceful democratic transfer of power. He also noted the perseverance and commitment of the student movement to European principles.

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Greetings from neighbours

Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajić expressed hope that the change of power would become a turning point in relations between Podgorica and Belgrade. Montenegrin President Jakov Milatović also said that the voting result could open a new chapter in bilateral relations based on friendship, dialogue, and a shared European future.

The leader of Croatia's largest opposition party, the Social Democratic Party, Siniša Hajdaš Dončić, called the result an opportunity for political change and a new stage in Serbia's relations with Croatia and the EU. Croatia's opposition party Možemo! described the election result as a significant democratic victory.

The Student List was also congratulated on its victory by Republika Srpska leader Milorad Dodik and Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar, who reported a telephone conversation with representatives of the list and assured them of Hungary's support.

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