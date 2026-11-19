On Thursday, November 19, 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a joint meeting in Berlin with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The talks took place as part of the “Coalition of the Willing” summit.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the key topics of discussion were Ukraine’s urgent defense needs—in particular, strengthening air defense to counter Russian “Shahed”-type drones and missiles, protecting the energy system and critical infrastructure, as well as coordinating further diplomatic efforts.

The President emphasized the importance of achieving results both from the “Coalition of the Willing” meeting itself and from bilateral talks with the leaders of partner countries, stressing that Ukraine will receive more support.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine.

The “Coalition of the Willing” summit, with Zelenskyy in attendance, has begun in Berlin. Representatives from nearly 40 countries will participate in the November 19 meeting to discuss the conditions for achieving lasting peace in Ukraine, further assistance to Kyiv, and security guarantees in the event of a ceasefire.

Earlier, Kushner and Witkoff traveled to Berlin for talks with Zelenskyy and European leaders.

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