Photo: Prince George Impresses with a New Drawing

The eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton has showcased his artistic talents—a drawing of a kingfisher by 13-year-old Prince George appeared in the British magazine *Country Life*. The boy created the illustration last year, when he was 12 years old.

The artwork was published in the magazine’s latest issue, for which Prince William served as guest editor. The vivid illustration of the bird is yet another example of George’s passion for drawing.

The heir to the British throne’s artwork has previously attracted public attention. At Christmas 2022, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a drawing of a reindeer created by their son. The artist, whose photograph had inspired the boy, praised his ability to work with shapes and colors at the time.

In 2025, George also joined a family art project. Kate Middleton posted four portraits she created together with her children—George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The young man likely inherited his interest in art from his mother. Kate holds a degree in art history from the University of St. Andrews. While a student, she created a drawing of this Scottish city, which she later shared with fans of the royal family. It was there that the future Princess of Wales met Prince William.

George’s grandfather, King Charles III, is also passionate about drawing. The monarch has been painting in watercolors for many years. Among his works are winter landscapes of the Swiss resort of Klosters and scenes near the royal estate of Balmoral in Scotland, according to People.

Earlier, Kate Middleton and Prince William shared some special fall photos.

As a reminder, Kate Middleton unexpectedly sold tickets to Wimbledon.

Earlier, Prince William commented for the first time on Kate Middleton’s health following her battle with cancer.

During her visit to Scotland, Princess Kate unveiled a coat of her own design.

Read us on