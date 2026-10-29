Paris Jackson has asked a court to reject a request for nearly $110 million in compensation in the case concerning the estate of her father, Michael Jackson. She is also seeking to reduce the compensation rate for estate administrator John Branca from 15% to 10% of the gross income from the estate’s entertainment activities.

Reporting claims

As Rolling Stone reports, in a new 12-page motion, Jackson claims that Branca failed to submit complete financial reports for 2023 and 2024 by the September 15 deadline he had set himself. According to her, the submitted documents were incomplete or consisted only of formal templates.

Despite this, Jackson alleges that Branca requested $109,219,648 in total compensation for himself, his lawyers, and the late co-executor of the estate, John McClain. McClain died in May at the age of 71. Jackson called the gap between the requested level of compensation and what she considers improper fulfillment of reporting duties unacceptable.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The estate’s position

Jackson is asking for the reduced rate to be applied retroactively from 2003 and retained until Branca submits complete and accurate reporting through 2006. A representative of the estate, which is managed by Branca, told the publication that the motion has no basis. According to the representative, the estate executors waived such compensation from the beginning of the administration and have not received it; instead, they are paid a separate court-set fee for managing Michael Jackson’s business.

This is not Jackson’s first legal dispute with Branca. In April, retired judge Mitchell Beckloff ordered the return of $625,000 in bonuses to three estate lawyers that had been approved by Branca. The court found that the estate had not provided sufficient grounds to consider these payments fair and reasonable.

Read us on