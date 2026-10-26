Vasyl Virastyuk continues his legal battle with his ex-wife over child support

Vasyl Virastyuk, a member of parliament from the “Servant of the People” party, continues his legal battle with his ex-wife, Inna Virastyuk. The lawmaker, who won the title of “World’s Strongest Man” in 2004, is involved in legal proceedings related to family matters and child support payments.

Between 2024 and 2025, the lawmaker sought to reduce the amount of child support he was required to pay for his two sons. According to a 2023 court ruling, Virastyuk pays child support amounting to one-third of his earnings (income) until the children reach the age of majority. This amounts to slightly more than 18,000 UAH per month.

At the same time, in his lawsuit against his ex-wife, the MP noted that since child support payments began, changes have occurred in his family and financial circumstances. Specifically, Virastyuk has started a new family; he has a child. In addition, the plaintiff complained that a significant amount of money goes toward medical treatment, as he has had a disability classification since 2017. Based on the evidence presented, Virastyuk asked the court to reduce child support for both children to 1/6 of the politician’s total earnings (income).

The trial court ruled in favor of the politician. However, the appellate court overturned that decision and denied Virastyuk’s claim. According to the Kyiv Court of Appeals, “reducing the amount of child support on the grounds that the plaintiff supports a child born in a previous marriage and a wife who is on maternity leave, without proof of a deterioration in his financial situation, would not ensure the proper support of the children from his marriage to Inna Virastyuk and would be contrary to their interests.”

In addition, another legal battle between Vasyl Virastyuk and his ex-wife Inna has been ongoing for the second year in a row. The lawsuit was filed by the People’s Deputy. He is asking the court to determine the place of residence for their minor children; to stop requiring him to pay child support; and to place this financial burden on the politician’s ex-wife.

There is also a long-standing, unresolved legal dispute between Vasyl and Inna Virastyuk regarding the division of the former spouses’ joint property. This involves two apartments and four land plots with a total area of 0.44 hectares in the Carpathian region. The case has been pending before a Kyiv court since September 2023.

Source: Glavkom

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