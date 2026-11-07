Meghan Markle's father was released on bail in a child pornography case

Thomas Markle Sr., the father of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was released on bail after being taken into custody as part of a criminal investigation, according to media reports.

“His security guards were spotted patrolling the Maravida Senior Living retirement home in Lakeland, Florida, after Thomas Markle Sr. was released on bail following his arrest in a case involving the possession of child pornography,” the report states.

Page Six adds that Thomas Markle Sr. has not been seen since he was returned to the senior living facility where he currently resides.

Earlier, Meghan Markle’s father was arrested in Florida in connection with a case involving images of child abuse.

Meghan Markle said goodbye to her father after he had his leg amputated.

As a reminder, Meghan Markle’s father denied his son’s allegations of possessing illegal material.

Meghan Markle stated that she is deeply saddened by the allegations against her father, Thomas Markle.

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