The American company Robbins has offered to participate in the construction of a tunnel under the Dnipro River in Kyiv. Minister of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport Mykola Kalashnyk held a working meeting with company representatives, during which the parties discussed construction technologies for the tunnel and project preparation.

According to Member of Parliament Oleksandr Kachura, the implementation of such a project could take only a few months. At the same time, the final construction timeline will depend on the results of the necessary studies and preparatory work.

The minister emphasized that he supports the idea of building a tunnel as an additional transportation link between the right and left banks of the capital.

“For Kyiv, this is a strategic decision, and preparations must begin immediately. The reliability of the connection between the banks affects people’s daily lives, business operations, and logistics,” Mykola Kalashnyk wrote.

According to the minister, the issue of tunnel construction was raised by People’s Deputy Oleksandr Kachura during “Question Time with the Government.” Kalashnik thanked him for the initiative and for involving the American company in the project discussions.

He also highlighted Robbins’ experience in manufacturing tunnel-boring equipment for large-scale infrastructure projects.

“The company has expressed its readiness to provide equipment, train Ukrainian specialists, and offer technical support,” the minister said.

According to Kalashnik, several preparatory stages must be completed before the project can begin. Specifically, it is necessary to:

determine the route and technical parameters of the future tunnel;

conduct geological surveys;

prepare a feasibility study.

Based on this data, they plan to determine the total construction cost and the project timeline—from the preparatory stage to the opening of the tunnel to traffic.

Separately, during the meeting, they discussed financing options, as well as the involvement of Ukrainian, European, and American partners in the design and construction.

The next step will be detailed proposals from Robbins regarding the necessary studies, equipment, and potential partners. These will serve as the basis for further technical and financial calculations.

Mykola Kalashnyk shared details about the meeting on Facebook.

The EU, Japan, and the U.S. have already provided Ukraine with some of the structural components needed to build alternative crossings in the capital. Two backup bridge crossings are scheduled to be built by the end of February, and 2.2 billion hryvnias have been allocated for their construction and access roads.

Read us on