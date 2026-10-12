Air Quality in Kyiv on October 12: Where Is the Cleanest Air in the Capital?

As of the morning of October 12, 2026, air quality in Kyiv remains good.

Monitoring stations are not recording significant pollution, though readings may vary depending on the area of the capital.

At the same time, data on different platforms may vary slightly due to differences in monitoring station networks and data processing methods.

According to SaveEcoBot, as of 7:00 a.m. on October 12, the overall air quality index (AQI) in Kyiv was 17, which corresponds to a “good” level. At these levels, the impact of pollution on human health is minimal.

Among the capital’s districts, the lowest AQI readings were recorded in the Holosiivskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Dniprovskyi districts—all at 14 AQI.

In the Obolonskyi district, the index stood at 28 AQI. This also corresponds to a “good” air quality level.

Kyiv residents can check current readings using several services:

SaveEcoBot — displays data from online air quality monitoring stations in Kyiv and other cities.

Aqicn — displays the air quality index in real time and allows users to view data from individual stations. The scale ranges from “good” to “hazardous.”

LUN City AIR — displays concentrations of fine particulate matter (PM1, PM2.5, and PM10), as well as air temperature and humidity. Station data is presented on an interactive map in AQI format.

It’s important to consider the overall trends in the readings and the data from the stations closest to you, as air quality can change throughout the day.

If monitoring services detect rising pollution levels, follow these recommendations:

Limit your time outdoors and avoid strenuous physical activity in the open air.

In case of significant pollution, close windows and doors to minimize the entry of polluted air into the room.

If you have an air purifier, use it according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Monitor your health, especially if you have respiratory or cardiovascular conditions.

Children, the elderly, and those with chronic health conditions should pay special attention to air quality. Before going on long walks, it is recommended to check the latest monitoring data for your area.

You can monitor the situation in real time using the SaveEcoBot, LUN Misto AIR, and Aqicn services.

As of the morning of October 11, 2026, air quality in Kyiv remained good, and monitoring stations did not record significant pollution. According to the data provided, the lowest pollution index was recorded in the Dniprovskyi district.

On the morning of October 9, air quality in Kyiv was at a good level—the overall AQI was 37. However, pollution levels vary depending on the district and specific address. You can check the current situation using the SaveEcoBot, LUN Misto AIR, and Aqicn services.

The day before, air quality temporarily deteriorated in five towns in the Kyiv region: Ivankiv, Boyarka, Vyshneve, Obukhiv, and Brovary.

Air quality in Kyiv has changed dramatically: data as of October 7.

As a reminder, at least two people were killed in Kyiv as a result of a nighttime attack.

Earlier, the Northern Bridge in Kyiv, which had been damaged by a drone, was repaired.

On the morning of October 4, during a drone attack, a Russian suicide drone exploded on the roadway of the Northern Bridge in Kyiv.

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