On Saturday, November 22, water service will begin to be restored on the right bank of Kyiv. Specialists from Kyivvodokanal have gotten the pumping equipment up and running and restored key operational processes. Now, water pressure in the networks will gradually increase, and water will begin to flow back into Kyiv residents’ homes.

They noted that the specialists were able to start up the necessary equipment and get it running smoothly. “Thanks to the coordinated teamwork of Kyivvodokanal’s specialists, we were able to restore key operational processes and get the pumping equipment up and running, which is necessary to stabilize the water supply on the right bank of the capital,” the company said in a statement.

Currently, water pressure in the right-bank water supply networks is gradually stabilizing. This means that water will begin flowing to consumers, though not everywhere at the same time. Kyivvodokanal reported that company employees and emergency crews worked almost around the clock. Specialists did not take breaks in order to restore the damaged facility as quickly as possible and return water to Kyiv residents’ homes.

At the same time, the company cautioned that a rapid restoration of water service to all homes should not be expected. After the pumping equipment is restarted, the water distribution networks and reservoirs must be gradually refilled. It is also necessary to restore normal pressure in the system. That is why water may return sooner to some homes and later to others. It will take some time for the supply to fully stabilize.

Kyivvodokanal thanked the employees who restored the system’s operation under extremely difficult conditions. The company promises to provide further updates on changes to the water supply on the capital’s right bank. Kyivvodokanal announced the start of water supply restoration on November 22.

On the afternoon of November 21, Kyivvodokanal reported that water pressure in the water supply networks on the left bank of the capital had stabilized. Currently, the readings meet regulatory standards, and water is being supplied as usual.

Kyivvodokanal explained the delay in water service resuming after power was restored.

An investigation is underway in Kyiv into negligence and a possible conspiracy involving Kyivvodokanal’s procurement activities and associates of the head of the URM.

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