In the Svyatoshynsky District of Kyiv, a 41-year-old man was notified that he is suspected of intentional homicide.

During a altercation near a store, he fired a non-lethal pistol, killing a 23-year-old man and slightly injuring his 26-year-old friend.

According to the investigation, the conflict arose because the day before, one of the young men had been harassing an acquaintance of the suspect who works at the store. During the argument, the young men got into a fight and used a can of pepper spray, after which the man pulled out a gun and fired several aimed shots.

The suspect was arrested at the scene, and a rubber-bullet pistol was seized from him.

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The man faces up to 15 years in prison.

Source: National Police of Ukraine

A shooting occurred in the Svyatoshynsky district of Kyiv, resulting in one death and one injury. Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Additionally, a shooting occurred near a hospital in Kyiv, leaving one person injured.

At the Pechersk Territorial Coordination Center in Kyiv, a fugitive opened fire on military personnel and police officers.

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