Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan is on a working visit to the Ukrainian capital on Monday, October 26.

Tofan is accompanied by Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development Volodymyr Bolya, Minister of Defense Anatoliy Nosatyi, and Minister of Energy Dorin Jungietu.

In Kyiv, the Moldovan prime minister will meet with his Ukrainian counterpart, Serhiy Koretskyi.

“The prime ministers will discuss strengthening bilateral relations, developing economic and trade cooperation, regional security, and the two countries’ path toward Europe. After the meeting, they will deliver joint statements to the press. At the same time, the heads of government will lay flowers at the Wall of Remembrance for Ukraine’s Fallen Defenders, honoring the memory of those who lost their lives in the war,” the Moldovan government said.

The visit’s agenda also includes a meeting between Tofan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as talks with Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk.

In addition, Tofan, together with the Ukrainian prime minister, will participate in the Kyiv International Economic Forum, dedicated to investment opportunities and the development of economic cooperation.

The Moldovan prime minister will also meet with business representatives to discuss the development of economic partnerships and the expansion of trade ties between the two countries.

Source: NewsMaker.

As a reminder, the Russian Federation has threatened Moldova with an adequate and harsh response to Chisinau’s decision to declare a Russian embassy employee persona non grata.

Moldova is considering moving Ukrainian checkpoints onto its territory to reduce the risks associated with the war in Ukraine and Russian strikes near the Moldovan border.