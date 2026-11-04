Water service has been partially restored in Kyiv following attacks by Russia

Water service has been partially restored in Kyiv following disruptions to the water supply. Utility workers worked around the clock throughout the night to restore the system.

Repair crews are currently continuing their work to increase water pressure in the water distribution network and restore water service to all districts of the capital.

In addition, starting at 8:00 a.m., public water fountains in areas where water is still unavailable will be connected to generators.

City authorities promise to provide further updates on the progress of restoration work and changes in water supply.

This was reported by the press center of the Kyiv City State Administration.

As a result of enemy attacks and damage to the capital’s energy infrastructure, Kyivvodokanal’s main water supply facilities lost power on November 3. As a result, water supply in the city is temporarily unavailable in some areas, though it is already being restored on the Left Bank.

Russian troops also attacked a shopping center in Odesa, causing a fire. Emergency responders quickly extinguished the blaze and prevented the fire from spreading.

On the night of November 3–4, Russia launched 310 attack drones at Ukraine, including 81 jet-powered ones. As of 8:00 a.m., air defense forces had shot down or neutralized 272 enemy drones, with more than 20 still in the air.

The Air Force noted that combat operations continued even after the preliminary results were released.

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