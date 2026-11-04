Video: Major traffic jams have formed in Kyiv on the approaches to the South Bridge

On the morning of November 4, significant traffic jams formed on the approaches to the South Bridge in Kyiv. Motorists have been trying for hours to get from the left bank to the right bank to get to work, school, or run their errands.

Videos posted online show that private vehicles have practically come to a standstill and are barely moving. Some drivers are trying to bypass the traffic jam by following public transportation in the bus lane.

“The morning in Kyiv begins with traffic jams. Kyiv residents are trying to get from the left bank to the right. Buses are still moving slowly, but the rest of the traffic is stuck in long lines,” reports a correspondent from the scene.

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Kyiv residents are advised to take the difficult transportation situation into account when planning trips around the city, use the metro whenever possible, or choose alternative routes.

Source: Novyny.LIVE

Earlier, tram and trolleybus service in Kyiv came to a complete halt, and additional buses were put into service.

As a reminder, emergency power outages were implemented in the capital on November 3 due to significant damage to facilities at the Kyiv regional power hub caused by shelling from Russia.

On November 3, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine using missiles and drones. As a result of the enemy attacks and damage to the capital’s energy infrastructure, the main water supply facilities of Kyivvodokanal were left without power on November 3.

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