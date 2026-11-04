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News Kyiv

A Russian drone with an unexploded 10-kg warhead was discovered in Kyiv

UA NEWS 04 November 2026 15:10
A Russian drone with an unexploded 10-kg warhead was discovered in Kyiv

In the Desnyanskyi District of the capital, a local resident reported to the police that drone debris had fallen in a forest park area.

Bomb disposal experts determined that it was a “Gerbera-2” drone with an unexploded warhead weighing 10 kg. 

Experts defused the munition and transported it for subsequent disposal.

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No one was injured as a result of the drone crash.

Source: Kyiv Police

As a reminder, an explosion was heard in Kyiv at approximately 10:00 p.m. on October 30. Power outages were reported in several districts of the capital.

On the evening of October 30, a Russian jet drone struck an energy facility in Kyiv, after which many areas of the capital lost power and water.

As a result of the Russian missile attack on October 29, a Rozetka store near the “Comfort Town” residential complex in Kyiv was damaged. The company announced how it would organize the distribution of orders to customers.

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