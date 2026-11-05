Traffic Jams in Kyiv on November 5: Where Traffic Is Heaviest and How Much a Taxi Costs

On the morning of November 5 in Kyiv, traffic conditions remain difficult, especially near the South Bridge. Every morning during rush hour, a large number of drivers try to get from the left bank of the capital to the right bank, causing traffic jams on the main thoroughfares.

Traffic remains heavy due to restrictions on the South Bridge imposed following Russian attacks.

As a result, traffic has shifted to other crossings over the Dnipro River, leading to increased congestion on those routes.

Power outages have created an additional problem: traffic lights are not working in some areas, which also affects road capacity.

Due to road closures and traffic complications in the capital, the routes of several bus lines have been changed. Specifically, buses No. 22ATD, No. 22TL, and No. 91D are being rerouted via the Darnytsia Railway Bridge.

The most difficult situation is observed on the approaches to the bridges across the Dnipro River and on key city thoroughfares.

According to Google Maps, the longest delays have been recorded on the following sections:

Kharkiv Highway – up to 27 minutes;

Dniprovska Embankment – up to 23 minutes;

Darnitsky Bridge – up to 13 minutes;

Stetsenko and Vasyl Stus Streets – up to 12 minutes;

Oleny Teliga Street and Beresteisky Avenue – up to 10 minutes;

Stepan Bandera Avenue – up to 9 minutes;

Dniprovska Street – up to 8 minutes;

Les Kurbas and Valeriy Lobanovskyi Avenues, as well as Naberezhno-Khreshchatytska, Novokostyantynivska, Yuriy Illenko, Chornovil, and Ivan Vyhovskyi Streets—5 to 6 minutes.

A taxi ride from the capital’s left bank to the city center will cost approximately 430 to 850 hryvnias. For example, for the route “Osokorky – Maidan Nezalezhnosti,” the cost of service across different providers is as follows:

Bolt:

Bolt (basic) – 489 UAH;

Comfort – 599 UAH;

Priority (fastest) – 779 UAH;

Business – 729 UAH;

Send (delivery) – 499 UAH;

Pet (with pets) – 549 UAH.

Uklon:

Standard – 434 UAH;

Comfort – 478 UAH;

Quick Search – up to 599 UAH;

Business – 599 UAH;

Prime – 843 UAH;

Delivery – 469 UAH;

Women’s – 478 UAH;

Inclusive – 355 UAH;

Express – 491 UAH.

Therefore, drivers and passengers planning to cross the Dnipro River during the morning rush hour should factor in possible delays and plan their route in advance. Taxi fares may vary depending on demand and traffic conditions.

On the morning of November 4, significant traffic jams formed on the approaches to the South Bridge in Kyiv. Motorists have been trying for hours to get from the left bank to the right bank to get to work, school, or run their errands.

Earlier, tram and trolleybus service in Kyiv came to a complete halt, and additional buses were put into service.

As a reminder, emergency power outages were implemented in the capital on November 3 due to significant damage to facilities at the Kyiv regional power hub caused by shelling from Russia.

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