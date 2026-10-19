In Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines were changed due to shelling

In Kyiv, following the enemy shelling on October 19, traffic was blocked on Vadym Hetman Street. Due to these restrictions, trolleybuses on four routes are temporarily operating on modified routes.

According to the municipal utility, the changes affect trolleybus routes No. 27, 30, 42, and 22k.

Trolleybuses No. 27, 30, and 42 are running from the “Kyiv-Volynskyi” station, Kadetskyi Hai Street, and the “Lybidska” metro station to the Industrial Overpass.

In the opposite direction, the trolleybuses run from the “Pochayna” metro station, Miloslavska Street, and Olzhycha Street to Degtyarivska Street.

Trolleybuses No. 22k run from Olzhycha Street via the “Lukyanivska” metro station and Air Force Avenue, after which they continue along their regular route. Kyivpastrans has urged passengers to take these temporary changes into account when planning their trips around the capital.

Once again, the U.S. failed to warn Ukraine about a Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

Kyiv will increase the number of buses due to damage to the metro infrastructure.

As a reminder, following the Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv, an above-ground metro station and tracks were damaged, and there were casualties.

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