In Kyiv, private vehicles may soon be allowed to cross the South Bridge from the right bank to the left bank. A decision to that effect could be made as early as November 24 or 25, depending on the results of monitoring the bridge’s operation.

According to him, traffic across the South Bridge from the left bank to the right bank is already open to all vehicles, while in the opposite direction, only buses and other public transportation are currently allowed to pass.

“Traffic on the South Bridge from the left bank to the right bank is open; traffic from the right bank to the left bank is currently open only to public transportation. We are still monitoring and studying how the bridge is performing, and we may make a decision today or tomorrow regarding the opening of the bridge to private vehicles traveling from the right bank to the left bank via the South Bridge,” Tkachov said.

Separately, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration announced traffic restrictions on the Northern Bridge. Currently, only public and special-purpose vehicles are permitted to use it.

Specifically, this includes emergency vehicles and utility vehicles involved in cleaning up the aftermath of Russian attacks.

At the same time, according to Andriy Tkachov, traffic on the capital’s other bridges is flowing without restrictions.

Andriy Tkachov, the acting head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, made this announcement during a television broadcast.

On November 21, public transportation service across the South Bridge from the right bank to the left bank of Kyiv was restored. Traffic in this direction was rerouted via Saperno-Slobidska Street. From now on, bus service across the bridge is available in both directions.

You can also follow the latest updates on changes to ground public transportation routes on the official Telegram channel “Traffic Changes | Kyivpastrans.”

This information is reported with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

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