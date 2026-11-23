On Monday, November 23, at 9:53 p.m., an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and several regions of Ukraine due to the threat of Russian attack drones, as warned by the Ukrainian Air Force. This was the fifth air raid alert in the capital within 24 hours, during which a yellow alert level was declared in the city.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, a jet-powered UAV was detected over the Kyiv Reservoir, heading toward Vyshhorod/Kyiv. The drone was later spotted over Nyvky. The alert lasted 26 minutes—at 10:19 p.m., the all-clear was announced.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force data.

During the morning attack on November 23, debris from Russian drones was found in the Podil and Sviatoshyn districts of the capital. Specifically, in the Podil district, the debris fell onto the grounds of a non-residential building.

On the afternoon of November 23, Russian drones attacked Kyiv for 2.5 hours, injuring three people, including a U.S. citizen. All of the injured were hospitalized.

In Kyiv’s Podilsky district on November 23, a Russian UAV was reported to have struck the roof of a six-story residential building.

In Kyiv, the number of casualties from a series of attacks by Russian strike drones on Monday, November 23, rose to six. The central districts of the capital—Podil and Pechersk—were the epicenter of the strikes, and the effects of the enemy attacks were also recorded in the Svyatoshyn and Holosiivskyi districts of the city.

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