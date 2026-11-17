Due to traffic restrictions on the North and South Bridges on Tuesday, November 17, Kyiv residents faced not only traffic jams but also high taxi fares. Screenshots of taxi orders in the capital were shared online, showing that the cost of some basic rides reached 1,016 hryvnias.

A striking example is the route from a street near the “Khreshchatyk” metro station to 48A Anna Akhmatova Street. Depending on the car class, the fare ranged from 796 to 872 hryvnias, and one of the options offered cost as much as 1,016 hryvnias.

The price spike is linked to transportation disruptions following the complete closure of the North and South Bridges due to the aftermath of Russian strikes. Passengers are forced to find alternative routes, and the increased demand for taxis and more complicated logistics are reflected in the cost of rides.

However, in October, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi promised that taxis would no longer raise prices during air raid alerts.

During prolonged air raid alerts in Kyiv, demand for taxi services rises significantly. According to the online service Bolt, the average number of ride requests across the city can be 30–50% higher than usual.

At the same time, taxi services in Kyiv have complained about a shortage of drivers during air raid alerts.

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