In Kyiv, a woman hid drugs in children's toys

A 39-year-old woman was detained in Kyiv after she was found to be hiding psychotropic substances in children’s toy sets and office supplies in order to mail them to customers.

During a search of her residence, law enforcement officers found drugs, psychotropic substances, weighing and packaging equipment, as well as records confirming her illegal activities.

In total, more than 1 kg of narcotics and psychotropic substances were seized. Investigators also identified the location where the woman obtained the substances for subsequent sale in the capital.

The Kyiv resident was notified of her status as a suspect in the illegal acquisition and possession of the psychotropic substance PVP with the intent to sell. The court ordered her to be held in custody without the right to bail.

Law enforcement officials are identifying other possible participants in the illegal trade.

Source: Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office

As a reminder, a 26-year-old man serving a sentence at a correctional facility near Kharkiv attempted to smuggle cannabis and the psychotropic substance PVP onto the facility’s premises.



Prosecutors from the Stryi District Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment with the court against a 39-year-old resident of Novy Rozdol, who is accused of acquiring and possessing narcotics and psychotropic substances in particularly large quantities. According to the case file, the total weight of the Prosecutors from the Stryi District Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment with the court against a 39-year-old resident of Novy Rozdol, who is accused of acquiring and possessing narcotics and psychotropic substances in particularly large quantities. According to the case file, the total weight of the seized substances exceeds 1.2 kg.

The Sumy District Prosecutor’s Office has filed an indictment with the court against a 29-year-old resident of the regional capital, who is suspected of preparing to distribute narcotics and psychotropic substances in exceptionally large quantities.

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