The Cosmo Multimall shopping center in Kyiv sustained extensive damage as a result of a Russian attack on the night of October 19. In the footage that has been released, the building appears to be destroyed.

Information regarding the circumstances of the strike, the extent of the damage, and possible casualties requires further confirmation.

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We should add that in Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines have been changed due to the shelling.

Once again, the U.S. failed to warn Ukraine about the Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

Kyiv will increase the number of buses due to damage to the metro infrastructure.

As a reminder, following the Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv, an above-ground metro station and tracks were damaged, and there are casualties.

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