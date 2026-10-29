Kyiv residents are switching to scooters due to the closure of the South Bridge

In Kyiv, residents are using rental electric scooters and bicycles to travel between the “Osokorky” and “Vydubychi” metro stations following the closure of the South Bridge to cars.

A scooter ride across the approximately 4-kilometer-long bridge takes about 10 minutes and costs 60–70 UAH.

On foot, this route can take up to an hour. An improvised bike parking area has also been set up near the bridge.

The civic organization “Passengers of Kyiv” has called on city authorities to remove trash from the spiral staircase and temporarily adjust the barriers so that people with scooters do not have to climb over the high guardrails.

Following a ballistic missile attack in Kyiv, the South Bridge and the metro were damaged.

As a reminder, seven people were injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack, including ambulance workers.

During the latest attack on the capital, Russian troops fired several ballistic missiles toward the South Bridge. Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ignat noted that bridges have a significant safety margin, so it is not easy to completely destroy such structures. At the same time, repairs to the damaged road surface will take some time.

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