On November 17, to mark the 30th anniversary of the album “Infinite,” Eminem re-released it as a mini-album.

The release, which first came out on November 12, 1996, is now available on streaming platforms. The reissue includes six tracks from the original 11.

The anniversary edition is also scheduled for release on vinyl, CD, and cassette. In addition, a 10-minute documentary featuring archival footage and interviews with the rapper and the people who worked on the album was released to mark the anniversary.

Eminem revealed that his first album was not a commercial success: at the time, fewer than 100 copies were sold. Following this setback, the musician changed his creative approach, began writing more candid lyrics, and created his alter ego, Slim Shady. It was the mini-album *The Slim Shady EP* that caught Dr. Dre’s attention.

The rapper achieved widespread popularity in 1999 following the release of *The Slim Shady LP*, which debuted at number two on the Billboard 200.

Source: Billboard.

The rights holders to the musical estates of Elvis Presley and Eminem have filed separate lawsuits against Suno, the company that created an AI-powered music generator. The service is accused of copyright infringement and the unauthorized use of the artists’ works without proper permission.

53-year-old American rapper Eminem announced that he has been sober for 18 years. He shared a photo of his commemorative chip.

As a reminder, this summer Eminem released the track Houdini, which became the first song from the album *The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)*, announced for summer 2024.

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