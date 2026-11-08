Kateryna Kukhar shared how she stays in shape and what she eats

Prima ballerina Kateryna Kukhar shared the dietary guidelines and habits that help her stay in shape even without the constant physical demands of ballet.

The dancer sticks to a sleep schedule, practices intermittent fasting, and exercises regularly. Her routine also includes walks and massages.

When it comes to food, Kuchar prefers simple dishes. She has cut out mayonnaise and sugary sodas, and for snacks, she chooses ayran, yogurt, or kefir.

At the same time, the ballerina doesn’t exclude alcohol from her life and occasionally treats herself to a glass of red wine, which she considers a good antioxidant.

Source: Kateryna Kukhar’s interview with “Glavkom.”

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