A model from the Odesa region will represent Ukraine at an international beauty pageant

Ukrainian model Maria Zhelyaskova from Bolhrad in the Odesa region will compete in the international beauty pageant *The Miss Globe 2026*. The finals are scheduled for November.

Maria holds the title of “Vice Miss Earth 2025” and will represent Ukraine on the international stage this year.

What is known about “Miss Odessa” Maria Zhelyaskova

Maria Zhelyaskova was born in Bolhrad. She currently lives in the Philippines. She is a graduate of Bolhrad Lyceum No. 2 and Odessa International University of Humanities, where she majored in “Audiovisual Arts and Production.”

The model already has experience participating in beauty pageants and has won a number of titles. In 2024, Maria Zhelyaskova was crowned “Miss Odessa” and won the title of “Miss Earth Ukraine.”

She continued on this path and the following year participated in the international Miss Earth 2025 pageant. The Bolhrad native was crowned “First Runner-Up Miss Earth,” and Ukraine placed eighth in the competition.

Details of The Miss Globe 2026 Pageant

The first stage of the international Miss Globe 2026 pageant will take place on October 24 in Thailand. Online voting for the contestants is currently underway, and the top 21 contestants will be selected based on the results. The pageant’s finals are scheduled for November 6.

This was reported with reference to the publication “Mahala.”

Alina Zozulia, a resident of Kyiv, won the national pageant “Beauty of the Country” / Mrs. Ukraine 2026.

Russia sent more than 10 contestants wearing kokoshniks to Mrs. Universe 2026.

Read us on