Archaeologists have discovered ten mummified crocodiles in an ancient tomb in southern Egypt. The animals were likely sacrificed to Sobek, the ancient Egyptian god of water, fertility, and strength.

The burial site was discovered back in 2019 at the Kubbat el-Hawa necropolis near Aswan. It dates back to approximately the 5th century B.C. Among the finds are five nearly intact bodies and five separate crocodile heads.

Researchers determined that the animals were mummified using an unusual method: no resin was used, and the internal organs were not removed. It is likely that the remains were first dried in hot sand and then wrapped and transported to the tomb.

The presence of two crocodile species—the Nile crocodile and the West African crocodile—caught the scientists’ attention. The latter is no longer found in Egypt. Researchers hope to confirm the animals’ origin through DNA analysis.

Source: The Daily Galaxy

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