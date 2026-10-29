Vitaliy Kozlovsky found himself in a scandal after forgetting the lyrics to a song during a concert

Ukrainian singer Vitaliy Kozlovsky forgot the lyrics to his own song “Mala” right in the middle of his performance. The artist didn’t lose his composure; he handled the situation with humor, and the audience supported him with thunderous applause.

The footage shows Kozlovsky performing “Mala,” but at one point he forgets a verse.

The singer didn’t pretend to remember the lyrics; instead, he honestly admitted that he’d forgotten them and ironically sang “ta-ra-ra-ra.” This improvisation sparked a huge reaction from the audience—they erupted in applause.

The artist’s followers also actively supported him in the comments. Some noted that they had come to the concert primarily to see the singer, while others joked that now no one could accuse Kozlovsky of using a backing track.

Here’s what users wrote:

“Vitaliy! People came to watch, not to listen. It’s all good.”

“I forget the lyrics on stage too.”

“That’s what happens when you’re over 35. You wanted to say something but forgot what it was.”

“We’re all a little bit like Vitaliy.”

“Very sweet, by the way.”

“When your short-term memory runs out, but the concert isn’t over yet. That’s the best.”

“I got lost watching the dancer.”

“No one would guess it’s plywood.”

A funny moment during Vitaliy Kozlovsky’s performance turned into a moment of connection between the artist and the audience. Instead of criticism, the singer received a wave of support and playful comments from his fans.

The musician posted a video of the funny moment on his Instagram.

Earlier, Ukrainian singer Vitaliy Kozlovsky shared that he had purchased something for his home in case of power outages caused by Russian shelling.

Oskar, the son of singer Vitaliy Kozlovsky and his wife Yulia Bakumenko, attended preschool for the first time. The nearly 2.5-year-old boy went to the school with his mom, who shared some adorable photos of this important day.

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