Ukrainian comedian and cast member of the entertainment show “Lions in a Jeep,” Valentin Mikhienko, is set to become a father for the first time.

Together with his girlfriend Anastasia, he threw a gender reveal party to find out the baby’s sex.

The parents-to-be invited family and friends to the party. First, the guests voted on whether they thought the couple was expecting a boy or a girl.

Then Valentin and Anastasia peeled back the paper covering a painting, revealing blue drawings and the word “Boy.”

So, the comedian and his wife are expecting a son.

However, Anastasia has not yet revealed how far along she is in her pregnancy.

He shared the happy news on his Instagram, posting photos from the celebration.

Earlier, Ukrainian TV host Oleksiy Sukhanov admitted that he still dreams of becoming a father and is seriously considering the possibility of adopting a child. He called this a very personal matter and explained that such a decision depends not only on him. At the same time, the entertainer did not discuss his current personal life.

Vadym Yatsenko, artistic director of the “Gomin” choir, and his wife, singer Anastasia, are expecting their second child.

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