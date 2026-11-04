Video: Russian strikes have forced Ukraine's nuclear power plants to cut back on electricity production

Ukrainian nuclear power plants have reduced their generating capacity due to large-scale and systematic attacks by the Russian Federation on the country’s energy infrastructure. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy.

According to a Telegram post on Wednesday, the return to normal operating levels at the nuclear power plants will occur gradually, as soon as energy workers restore the power grids damaged by the shelling.

Overall, as of this morning, due to Russian attacks—which have targeted, among other things, power generation facilities and substations— a portion of consumers in the Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions were without power.

“The situation is most critical in the capital region. In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, distribution system operators are implementing grid restrictions. We have suffered serious damage to power equipment. Emergency power outages are also currently in effect in the Kharkiv region due to a drop in voltage in the high-voltage grid resulting from previous attacks by the Russian Federation,” the ministry noted.

It emphasized that repair crews are working around the clock to restore stable power supply in all regions where the security situation allows.

DTEK also reports that emergency power outages have been implemented in the Kyiv region at the direction of Ukrenergo.

As a reminder, on November 3, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine using missiles and drones. As a result of the enemy attacks and damage to the capital’s energy infrastructure, key water supply facilities operated by Kyivvodokanal were left without power on November 3.

Warming centers are being set up in Kyiv due to damage to the power distribution center – Klitschko

Tram and trolleybus service in Kyiv has come to a complete halt, and additional buses have been put into service.

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