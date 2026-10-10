ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih Halts Production Due to Russian Attacks

The ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih steel mill has begun preparations to place the facility into cold shutdown. The process will take about two months and will involve the safe cessation of production and the subsequent mothballing of industrial assets.

The decision was prompted by the consequences of four devastating Russian missile attacks. Six plant employees were killed in the strikes, and more than 18 others were injured. Primary steel production has been halted.

The company’s CEO, Mauro Longobardo, emphasized that the primary objective is to safeguard employees and industrial assets for the eventual resumption of operations.

According to him, the ArcelorMittal Group is not leaving Ukraine; however, based on the company’s current assessment, it is impossible to operate safely during the war.

Once hostilities end, the company plans to resume operations at the earliest opportunity.

Source: ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih

As a reminder, on the morning of October 10, Russian troops attacked western regions of Ukraine with drones. Explosions were heard in Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk, and air defense forces repelled the air attack.

In the Vinnytsia region, an explosion was heard during an air raid alert on October 9. Prior to this, the Ukrainian Air Force had warned of a jet-powered drone moving from the Odesa region toward the area. There is currently no information on casualties or damage.

On the evening of October 9, Russian forces attacked warehouses belonging to the logistics company Nova Poshta twice in the Dniprovskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Read us on