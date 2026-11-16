On November 17, the NBU lowered the official exchange rates for the euro and the dollar

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate for the dollar on Tuesday, November 17, at 45.39 hryvnia, which is 3 kopecks less than on Monday, when the U.S. currency was trading at 45.42 hryvnia.

At the same time, the official exchange rate for the euro fell by 24 kopecks at once—from 50.22 hryvnia on November 16 to 49.98 hryvnia on the following banking day.

Source: Data from the National Bank of Ukraine.

The National Bank of Ukraine raised its discount rate from 16% to 16.5% due to mounting price pressures and worsening inflation expectations.

Controlled devaluation or a sharp collapse: why the NBU is letting the hryvnia float and what will happen to exchange rates.

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