Lesia Tsurenko announced the end of her tennis career

Former Ukrainian No. 1 Lesia Tsurenko has decided to end her professional career.

The tennis player has not been on the court since late 2024. She initially took a break and later underwent surgery on her arm.

Tsurenko also had a conflict with the WTA, accusing the association of psychological abuse due to its stance on the participation of Russian and Belarusian tennis players in tournaments.

In 2023, following statements by WTA leadership regarding support for the war by athletes from Russia and Belarus, Tsurenko suffered a nervous breakdown and withdrew from her match against Arina Sabalenka. In the spring of 2026, a court dismissed her lawsuit against the association.

In nearly 20 years of professional tennis, the Ukrainian has won four WTA titles. Her best result at a Grand Slam tournament was reaching the quarterfinals of the US Open in 2018. In February 2019, she was ranked 23rd in the world and had earned over $6.9 million in prize money.

Source: Lesia Tsurenko’s Instagram

As a reminder, Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina is in no hurry to return to competition on the world tennis tour. She will not participate in the WTA 500 tournament, which will take place in Tokyo from October 26 to November 1.

Svitolina’s absence from the list of participants was announced on the competition’s official website. The reasons for her withdrawal from the tournament were not specified.

Elina Svitolina faced sexist abuse after her breakup with Monfils — The Telegraph.

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