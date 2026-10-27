Shakhtar and Dynamo announced their starting lineups for the Ukrainian Cup match

Donetsk's "Shakhtar" and Kyiv's "Dynamo" have announced their starting lineups for the Round of 16 match in the 2026/27 Ukrainian Cup. The coaching staffs of both teams have decided on the players who will start the match.

The Shakhtar vs. Dynamo match will take place on October 27 in Lviv. The game at Arena Lviv will kick off at 6:00 p.m. Kyiv time. The winner of the match will advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Starting lineups for the Shakhtar vs. Dynamo match

The “Miners” will take the field with five Ukrainian players and six foreign players in the starting lineup. Kaouan Elias will lead the attack. He will be supported on the wings by Alisson and Gleyker Mendoza.

Dynamo’s acting head coach unexpectedly named winger Shola Ogundanu to the starting lineup. Andriy Yarmolenko, a veteran of the capital’s powerhouse, remained on the bench. Midfielder Mykola Shaparenko wore the captain’s armband.

“Shakhtar”: Riznyk – Tobias, Bondar, Matvienko, Pedro Henrique – Nazarina, Ocheretko, Gomez – Alisson, Elias, Mendoza

“Dynamo”: Bushchan – Sych, Kędziora, Mykhavko, Dubinchak – Mykhailenko – Voloshin, Brazhko, Shaparenko, Ogundana – Ponomarenko

Head-to-Head History

In the country’s second-tier national tournament, the teams have played 18 matches, half of which were finals. “The Miners” have secured 11 victories. Meanwhile, the capital’s powerhouse has won seven times. The goal difference also favors “Shakhtar” (41–31).

The last time these archrivals faced off was in the Ukrainian Cup last season. Back then, “Dynamo” came out on top in the Classic (2–1). The “White-and-Blues” responded to a goal by Donetsk forward Meireles with goals from winger Yarmolenko and striker Guerrero.

Shakhtar vs. Dynamo: Where and when to watch the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16 match.

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