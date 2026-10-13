Snigur knocked out the 14th seed at the WTA 1000 tournament in Wuhan

Ukrainian tennis player Daria Snigur got off to a strong start at the WTA 1000 tournament in Wuhan, China, defeating 14th-seeded Belgian Elise Mertens. The match ended with a score of 6-4, 7-5.

In the first set, Snigur took a 3–0 lead, and despite her opponent’s attempts to regain the initiative, she ultimately won the set. In the second set, the Ukrainian came back from behind to clinch the victory, 7–5.

The match lasted 1 hour and 47 minutes. Snigur had the edge in winners—28 to Mertens’ 15.

This victory marked the Ukrainian’s seventh career win over a player ranked in the world’s top 20. She has achieved four such victories this season.

In the next round, Snigur will face Indonesia’s Janis Tjen, who is ranked 47th in the WTA world rankings.

Tennis player Hubert Hurkacz defeated Yi Zhou in three sets in Shanghai.

The Guardians advanced to the AL Championship Series after a comeback from a 0-2 deficit.

Golfer Michael Brennan won the Baycurrent Classic in Japan.

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