A Hungarian soccer club included 11 stray dogs on its roster for a match

"Zalaegerszeg" surprised fans with an unusual roster for their Hungarian league match against "Niredhaza." The club published a list that included 11 stray dogs.

Instead of soccer players, Zalaegerszeg’s roster included 11 stray dogs.

The campaign was organized to draw attention to the issue of stray dogs. Zalaegerszeg decided to support an initiative to find homes for animals without owners.

The match between “Zalaegerszeg” and “Niredhaza” will take place on Sunday, October 11.

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