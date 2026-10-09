Ukrainian Kateryna Zharkova became the world champion in freediving

Ukrainian athlete Kateryna Zharkova won a gold medal at the World Freediving Championships. Thanks to her outstanding performance at depth, she outperformed her main rivals and claimed the title of champion.

Renowned Ukrainian freediver Natalia Zharkova has added yet another outstanding achievement to her record. At the World Championships in Limassol (Cyprus), our athlete delivered an impressive performance in the most challenging discipline.

On the final day of the World Championships, organized under the auspices of the International Freediving Federation (AIDA), medals were awarded in the CWT discipline, where athletes dive to depth with a constant weight. The Ukrainian’s main rival, Hungary’s Zsófia Törcsik, declared a depth of 115 meters but managed to reach only 108 meters before turning back and receiving a penalty.

Zharkova confidently completed her declared dive of 113 meters. A clean and technically flawless dive allowed the Ukrainian to post the best result of the tournament and climb to the top step of the podium. The silver medal went to France’s Jade Agboton, who trailed Zharkova by a full 12 meters (101 meters), while the bronze went to Tyorchik (108 meters, including the penalty).

This was reported by Sport RBC.UA.

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