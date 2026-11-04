Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc has become a father for the first time

On November 3, 29-year-old Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc and his wife Alexandra became parents.

The couple welcomed a daughter, whom they named Bianca.

The couple shared the happy news on Instagram, posting the first photo of their newborn.

Formula 1 informed the teams that the scheduled races in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates are set to take place as planned despite the instability in the Middle East.

The American Haas team has invited Brazilian driver Rafael Camarà to become a full-time driver for the 2027 Formula 1 season. The current Formula 2 leader will make his debut in the “Queen of Motorsports” next season.

Formula 1 has announced the 2027 season calendar, which includes ten sprint races.

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