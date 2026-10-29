A 104-year-old woman from the Lviv region revealed the secret to her longevity

Paraskovia Haiduchyk, a resident of Sosnivka in the Lviv region, celebrated her 104th birthday. Over the course of her long life, she has lived through two wars, lost her first husband, given birth to ten children, and become a great-grandmother to a large family. She now has 29 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. The centenarian shared her story with Suspilne.

Paraskovia Haiduchyk was born on October 27, 1922, in the village of Huta in Volhynia, two kilometers from the Belarusian border. She was the seventh of eight children in the family of Illarion and Iryna Lyapchuk.

Her father was respected by his fellow villagers for his long service in the army, and they called him “the Guardsman.” He was later elected village head. Although he could neither read nor write and signed his name with a cross, he insisted that his daughter receive an education.

Paraskovia became the only child in the family to attend school—she completed four grades at a Polish school.

As a child, the family owned horses, cows, an apiary, and land. She recalls catching bees, which often stung her. She also said she attributes her longevity to her traditional diet.

“I’ve lived a long life because I ate a lot of honey and milk—that was my main diet,” said Paraskovia Haiduchyk.

Now, due to allergies, she no longer drinks milk or eats sweets and prefers porridge.

At age 18, Paraskovia married 25-year-old Ivan for the first time. Soon after, the couple had a son, Pavlo, but their married life was short-lived.

According to her, her husband was involved with the underground resistance and worked as a scout. In 1941, German punitive forces and police tracked down their home. The night before, the couple had taken in one of Ivan’s comrades for the night.

When the house was surrounded, her husband realized there was no way to escape. He opened the door and was immediately shot. His friend managed to escape by jumping out the window.

Paraskovia survived along with her young son. She believes that what helped them survive was that some of the police officers remembered her father and respected him.

In 1944, Paraskovia married for the second time—to Oleksandr, who was eight years her senior. Her husband served as an infantryman on the front lines.

The couple had a son, Volodya, who died at six months old due to illness. After the war ended, Oleksandr returned home, and the family later had nine more children. One of their sons was named Volodymyr again.

In total, Paraskovia Haiduchyk gave birth to ten children. Today, her family includes 29 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

Paraskovia devoted her life to work and her family. She planted pine trees in the forest, worked on the collective farm, tended the garden, and kept the house clean.

Despite the hard physical labor, she loved to read books as long as her eyesight allowed. The Bible held a special place in her life. Once she learned to read and understand the Holy Scriptures, her fellow villagers would come to her to listen to her read.

“When I learned to read and understand the Bible, my fellow villagers would come to me so I could read the Holy Scriptures to them,” recalls the centenarian.

Faith remains an important part of Paraskovia Haiduchyk’s life. Before every meal, she thanks God and asks for His blessing. She teaches her children and grandchildren to trust in God and keep the faith even in the most difficult times.

“Trust in God, have faith, because it is He who guides a person through all storms, trials, and wars toward a peaceful tomorrow,” says Paraskovia Haiduchyk.

Every year, the centenarian makes one heartfelt wish—to live at least one more year so she can continue to see this world.

Earlier, a 107-year-old resident of the United States shared her own recipe for longevity and explained what helps her remain cheerful even at such a ripe old age. The pensioner’s relatives also shared their thoughts on what has been the key to her long and happy life.

The oldest man in the U.S., Luis Cano, revealed the secret to longevity at age 111.

As a reminder, 91-year-old Pierre Sable from Catalonia, France, also previously shared his secrets to an active life. He has seven children, and his daughter, Luisa Maria, was recently born. Together with his 39-year-old wife, Aisha, he continues to lead an active lifestyle and raise his children.

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