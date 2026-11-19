The Antimonopoly Committee fined four companies 12.78 million hryvnias for collusive conduct during the procurement of transformers and meters for “Kharkivoblenergo.”

In the first tender for transformers worth 333.74 million hryvnias, a collusive agreement was established between LLC “EK ‘Energo-Time’” and LLC “General Energy Ukraine.” They were fined 2.12 million hryvnias.

The other case concerns the procurement of meters worth 165.47 million hryvnias. According to the AMCU’s findings, LLC “Kharkiv Electrotechnical Plant ‘Energomira’” and LLC “Electroengineering” coordinated their actions during the bidding process. The total fine for them amounts to 10.66 million UAH.

During the investigation, the committee found evidence of joint preparation of bid proposals and coordination of economic interests. Companies penalized for bid-rigging may be barred from public procurement for three years.

Source: Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine.

The Western Interregional Territorial Branch of the Antimonopoly Committee has opened a case regarding a possible collusion between a company and an individual entrepreneur while participating in procurements for military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard.

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine has announced a possible violation of competition in the fuel market. The regulator found that a number of gas station operators and fuel card issuers may have agreed on terms that influenced companies’ participation in procurement. The AMCU opened a case against 19 market participants and recommended that they remove the disputed restrictions from their partnership agreements.

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) continued questioning Pavlo Kyrylenko , the head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine.

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