Russian citizen Alexander Kuznetsov, who died in January 2024, introduced the suspect, Andriy Osipov, nicknamed “Kriminal,” to the head of the “Khimprom” drug cartel, Yegor Burkin, known as “The Mexican.”

During the court hearing, Osipov’s attorney stated that Kuznetsov was involved in drug trafficking and had allegedly brought 400 kg of cocaine into Ukraine at one point.

Kuznetsov was also the complainant in a case involving the extortion of $1 million. In May 2022, he filed a complaint with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) alleging that money was being extorted to bribe Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) officials. It was this incident that served as the basis for charging Osipov in July 2026.

Kuznetsov arrived in Ukraine in 2017. In Russia, he was wanted on suspicion of drug trafficking as part of an organized criminal group. He died in Ukraine in January 2024.

As a reminder, NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) announced charges against five members of a criminal organization that had been exposed the day before during Operation “Carthage.” Among the suspects are the group’s organizer, as well as high-ranking officials from the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police.

The Center for Political Analysis (CPA), citing Abakumov’s statement, reported that Andriy Osipov, known by the nickname “Criminal,” transferred four crypto wallets to Duts. Activists linked these funds to a possible bribe for facilitating the lifting of the freeze on “Khimprom’s” assets through the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Andriy Osipov, one of the key figures in the “Carthage” case (known by the nickname Criminal), has claimed that his life is in danger and is attempting, through the High Anti-Corruption Court, to compel NABU to open a criminal investigation under the article on intentional homicide.

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