On November 19, another court hearing was held in Lviv in the case of the murder of People’s Deputy Andriy Parubiy. During the hearing, video footage of investigative reenactments involving two witnesses was reviewed.

The first witness said he heard three or four gunshots and saw from the window how the assailant leaned over Parubiy and fired several more shots.

According to him, the man was wearing a black tracksuit and a helmet, and was carrying a yellow Glovo delivery bag. The witness did not see the attacker’s face.

On the day of the murder, a man carrying a yellow delivery bag caught the attention of the second witness; he had been standing near her house for about an hour. The woman tried several times to find out if he had a package for her, but the man initially did not respond and then said no. According to her, he was wearing black tactical clothing and no helmet.

The defendant, Mykhailo Stselnikov, stated that the first witness is mistaken regarding his behavior after the attack. He also believes there is no need to summon both witnesses to court, since they have already given their testimony.

During the hearing, receipts for the purchase of an electric bicycle and the defendant’s travel routes were also examined. The victims’ attorney stated that the driver’s license seized from Stselnikov had previously been shown on Russian Telegram channels alongside documents belonging to deceased Ukrainian soldiers. In his opinion, this indicates the defendant’s connection to the Russian Federation.

The next court hearing is scheduled for December 1.

Source: Suspilne Lviv.

As a reminder, on Wednesday, September 30, the Frankivsk District Court of Lviv concluded the questioning of Mykhailo Stselnikov, who is accused of the murder of Andriy Parubiy.

The Frankivsk District Court of Lviv extended the pretrial detention without the right to bail for Mykhailo Stselnikov, who is accused of the murder of Andriy Parubiy.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posthumously awarded the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, Third Class, to Junior Sergeant Mykhailo-Viktor Stselnikov, call sign “Lemberg,” who defended Bakhmut as part of the 93rd Brigade “Kholodny Yar.”

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