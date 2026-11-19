NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko do not plan to appear at the meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigative Commission on November 23.

According to media reports, they will be on a business trip that day.

They were invited to the meeting by TSC Chair Oleksiy Honcharenko following a statement by SBU Major General Serhiy Duka, who accused the leadership of the anti-corruption agencies of engaging in corruption schemes and persecuting those who investigated them.

Duka stated that the business trips taken by the heads of NABU and the SAPO are an attempt to evade accountability to the public. He called on them to attend the meeting and explain their position, particularly regarding the allegations of possible corruption schemes.

The general also claims that the criminal case against him is retaliation for his investigation into employees of the anti-corruption agencies. He expressed his willingness to take a polygraph test and publicly asked whether Kryvonos and Klymenko would agree to do the same.

In addition, “The Mexican” confirmed that the voice on the recordings was his and explained his remarks regarding the attack on investigative journalist Denys Bigus. “Denys Bigus did not receive any threats directed at him. No action was taken against Denis Bigus. What I say in private conversations with anyone is irrelevant,” stated Vasyl Tymoshenko’s interlocutor.

As a reminder, there were plans to douse journalist Bigus with acid due to his investigation into the U420 drug shops. On Wednesday, November 4, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine released recordings of conversations between individuals involved in the U420 case, during which they discussed the possibility of physically attacking journalists who were covering the activities of the chain of stores. In particular, they discussed an acid attack on journalist Denys Bigus in connection with his report on the U420 drug stores.

On Wednesday, November 18, at the initiative of People’s Deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko, the Kyiv City Council hosted a regular meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigative Commission (TIC) regarding violations of defense legislation and corruption offenses. Serhiy Duka, a general in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), was invited to attend.

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