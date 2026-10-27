Ukrainian Writing and Language Day 2026: History of the Holiday and Traditions

On Tuesday, October 27, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Writing and Language Day. The holiday is dedicated to the Ukrainian language, its history and development, as well as the promotion of the Ukrainian language in Ukraine and abroad.

Ukrainian Writing and Language Day was established on November 6, 1997. At that time, Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma supported an initiative by civil society organizations and issued Decree No. 1241/97 “On Ukrainian Writing and Language Day.”

Until 2023, the holiday was celebrated on November 9—the day commemorating the memory of the Venerable Nestor the Chronicler according to the Julian calendar.

After Ukraine’s transition to the new church calendar in 2023, the dates of fixed religious holidays shifted by 13 days. Accordingly, Ukrainian Writing and Language Day was moved from November 9 to October 27—the date commemorating Nestor the Chronicler according to the new calendar.

Every year, events are organized in Ukraine and abroad to celebrate this holiday, aimed at promoting the Ukrainian language, supporting its development, and spreading Ukrainian culture.

One of the main traditions has become the All-Ukrainian Radio Dictation of National Unity, in which Ukrainians from all corners of the world participate.

The author of the 2026 Radio Dictation text is writer and veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war Artur Dron. This year’s text is titled “The Letter That Never Ends.”

The dictation will be read by Artur Proydakov, a teacher of Ukrainian language and literature, and Dasha Astafieva, a singer, social activist, and volunteer.

The Radio Dictation traditionally brings together people who want to test their knowledge of the Ukrainian language and take part in a shared cultural event.

The All-Ukrainian Radio Dictation of National Unity in 2026 will take place on Tuesday, October 27, on Ukrainian Writing and Language Day. During the event, funds will also be raised for the “Dronopad” project of the “Come Back Alive” charitable foundation.

Earlier, Suspilne announced the title of this year’s National Unity Radio Dictation: “The Letter That Never Ends.” The text for the dictation was written by author and veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war Artur Dron.

National Unity Radio Dictation — 2026: Author and Readers Announced.

The All-Ukrainian National Unity Radio Dictation 2026 will take place on October 27, Ukrainian Literacy and Language Day.

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