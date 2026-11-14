The Ministry of Economy predicts that, due to stricter requirements, approximately 10–15% of Ukrainian companies may lose their status as critically important enterprises. This was stated on television by Minister of Economy and Environment Oleksandr Kravchenko.

According to the minister, there are currently about 600 criteria for determining critical importance, which are established by ministries, other government agencies, and regional military administrations.

Decisions to revise 90% of the criteria have already been made; the changes must be approved by the Ministry of Justice. The remaining criteria are expected to be finalized over the next few weeks.

“We

expect that approximately 10–15% of enterprises will not meet the new, stricter criticality rules,” he said.

As a reminder, once the updated requirements are approved, authorities will review enterprises currently holding critical status. Companies that do not meet the new criteria will lose their status but will be able to resubmit their applications.