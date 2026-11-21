In Ukraine, a special postage stamp series titled “With Sorrow in My Heart. With Ukraine in My Soul” was unveiled in honor of Children’s Day, dedicated to Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

The company explained that the new stamp set tells the story of children who were forcibly separated from their homes but could not be cut off from Ukraine.

“This stamp set is about Ukrainian children who were forcibly torn from their homes but could not be cut off from their homeland. It is a story about a childhood that was supposed to be carefree but instead became filled with danger and pain—as well as hope for a return.

With this new postage stamp, Ukraine is telling the whole world: ‘We remember! We are searching! We are fighting for every Ukrainian child to return home!’” the company stated.

The postage set includes a sheet with four stamps and an envelope. The images were created by Ukrainian artist Kost Lavro.

The print run for this special postal issue is 360,000 copies.

This was reported by “Ukrposhta.”

As a reminder, Ukrainian veterans will be able to send packages to and from frontline regions for 1 hryvnia. Ukrposhta will also offer them discounts on domestic and international shipments, as well as on the purchase of medications and health products. These benefits will be available as part of the “Protection+” program.

On November 16, Ukrposhta will issue a new stamp titled “Ukrainian Salo” with a print run of 540,000 copies. It will be added to the “National Dishes” series. On the stamp, artist Natalia Kokhal depicted salo with garlic, green onions, horseradish, and pickles.

Ukrposhta presented a new stamp issue to mark the 35th anniversary of the adoption of the laws “On the State Border of Ukraine” and “On the Border Troops of Ukraine.” The stamps feature Ukrainian border guards, drones, armored vehicles, and operations involving technical equipment. The ceremonial cancellation took place on November 4 in Kyiv.

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