In late November, Europe—particularly Poland, which borders Ukraine—may be hit by a severe cold snap. According to forecasts, air temperatures in some regions will drop to -19 degrees, and in some places, the cold will persist around the clock.

In the coming days, the weather will remain relatively mild. However, in the last ten days of November, the situation may change dramatically: the wind direction will shift from westerly to northerly, and cold Arctic air will begin to flow into Central Europe.

The first significant frosts are forecast for approximately November 23–30. In various regions of Poland, temperatures may range from -5 to -19 degrees, especially at night when the skies clear.

The air will cool most rapidly in valleys and low-lying areas, where cold air masses accumulate.

According to forecasts, in some areas, freezing temperatures may persist around the clock for the first time this season. During the day, temperatures in some places will not rise above -1 to -3 degrees. Snow, expected as air masses shift, may further contribute to the cold snap.

Meteorologists attribute the possible weather change to the weakening of the polar vortex, which occurred unusually early—in early November. Such atmospheric processes often trigger winter weather events in Europe a few weeks later.

It is possible that freezing temperatures and snowfall will persist in some areas into early December.

Temperatures are also expected to drop in Ukraine. Meteorologist Vitaliy Postrygan warns that an Arctic cold snap is possible as early as the end of this week, November 21–22.

At the same time, according to his forecast, air temperatures in the coming days will be similar to those in October. However, significant warmth should not be expected.

Strong winds combined with high humidity will make it feel even cooler. Thus, by the end of November, weather conditions may change significantly in both Poland and Ukraine.

This is reported by the Polish publication DobraPogoda24.pl.

On Tuesday, November 17, cloudy weather with some sunny intervals will prevail in Ukraine. Following overnight precipitation on the Right Bank, rain is expected throughout the country during the day, and frost and gusty winds are possible in some regions.

October 2026 was the warmest on record in Ukraine.

November in Ukraine is expected to be warmer than the climate norm, according to meteorologists’ forecasts.

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