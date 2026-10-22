Zaluzhny's wife appeared at the Ukrainian Women's Congress

Olena Zaluzhna, wife of the Ukrainian ambassador to the United Kingdom and former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny, attended the 10th Ukrainian Women’s Congress in Kyiv.

After the event, she shared her impressions on Facebook, noting that she was moved by the women’s stories and their tears of joy and sorrow.

According to Zaluzhna, in difficult times it is important not to lose hope and to stick together.

Olena Zaluzhna was born in 1976; she has a degree in economics and previously worked at Ukrgasbank. In 2024, she and her husband moved to the United Kingdom. The diplomat’s wife usually avoids media attention and public appearances.

Source: Olena Zaluzhna’s Facebook page.

Valeriy Zaluzhny, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, stated that the old world order is crumbling along with the political, economic, and security systems. According to him, some countries still rely on rules established after 1945, while Russia, China, and other nations, dissatisfied with the current system, are seeking to change it to strengthen their own political influence.

Valeriy Zaluzhny received the highest trust rating among politicians and military officials included in the new poll. At the same time, in a simulated presidential election, Volodymyr Zelenskyy received 23.6% of the vote among those who have made up their minds and plan to vote, while Zaluzhnyy received 22.7%. The survey also revealed a significant proportion of Ukrainians who have not yet decided on their political preferences.

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