Video: SBU General Serhiy Duka was released from pretrial detention after posting bail of 65 million hryvnias

After 4:00 p.m. on Friday, November 13, SBU General Serhiy Duka was released from a pretrial detention center in Kyiv.

In his comments to reporters outside the detention center, Duka’s attorney noted that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine’s (NABU) charges are completely unfounded. Perhaps “some vested interest” is behind these charges, or it is simply a case of unprofessionalism on the part of the investigative authorities that brought the charges.

The lawyer also noted that he does not know who posted bail for his client.

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As a reminder, a few days ago, NABU and the SAP announced that they had charged five members of a criminal organization that had been exposed the day before during Operation “Carthage.” Among the suspects are the group’s organizer and high-ranking officials from the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police.

Detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau detained General Serhiy Duka, first deputy head of the SBU’s Department for the Protection of National Statehood.

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