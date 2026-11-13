SBU General Serhiy Duka is scheduled to be released from the detention center today at around 4:00 p.m.

SBU General Serhiy Duka, who is implicated in the “Carthage” case and is currently in custody, is expected to be released from the pretrial detention center today. According to sources, this will happen around 4:00 p.m.

Duku is expected to be released around 4:00 p.m.

It was reported today that the full bail amount of 65 million hryvnias has been paid on behalf of the SBU general.

Earlier, attorney Sukhov told Censor.NET that the defense is appealing the decision by the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court regarding the preventive measure.

The prosecution has also filed an appeal.

As is known, after his release from pretrial detention, Duka must comply with the following procedural obligations:



Refrain from communicating with a number of individuals: SBU Director Oleksandr Poklad, National Police Chief Maksym Tsutsikiridze, SBU Department for the Protection of National Statehood employee Oleksandr Kovalchuk, and Odesa City Administration Head Serhiy Lysak;

Surrender his passports for travel abroad;

Wear an electronic ankle monitor.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing sources.

The High Anti-Corruption Court set bail at 65 million hryvnias for the former head of the SBU department.

Serhiy Duka, the former first deputy head of the SBU’s Department for the Protection of National Statehood—known in the case by the nickname “Akim”—stated that prosecutors from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office are dragging out the court proceedings.

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